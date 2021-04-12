Major voting rights effort needed ‘to ensure people aren’t left out’

Published: 10:29 AM April 12, 2021

A polling station is set-up as voters go to the polls - Credit: PA

A major voting rights effort is needed to ensure millions of people are not left off the electoral register, a campaign group has said.

The Electoral Reform Society (ERS) warned that many people remain unregistered with only a week until the April 19 election registration deadline.

It comes as figures published by the Electoral Commission indicate 17% of eligible voters in the UK are not registered at their current address, with an estimated 9.4 million unable to vote.







The ERS has proposed a package of measures to update the system, with suggestions to allow voters to check whether they are registered to vote online, as well as registering people automatically or when they engage with public bodies.

The group also suggested trialling same-day registration, drawing boundaries on the basis of the total population of eligible voters, and scrapping plans to impose mandatory voter identification due to millions of people lacking photo ID in the UK.

Dr Jess Garland, director of policy and research at the Electoral Reform Society, said: “With just a week to go until the registration deadline, we need a massive push from public bodies and civil society to ensure everyone is signed up and able to exercise their right to vote on May 6.

“Unfortunately, millions are likely to remain off the register, with many believing they were already signed up, or simply missing communications about the deadline. People often assume – quite fairly – that you shouldn’t have to opt in to your right to vote.

“Voting is a public good and we need to pull out all the stops to ensure the system is fit for purpose. Many countries automatically register voters alongside other government services. We should do the same.

“It’s a scandal that nine million people are missing from the roll – and it hits young people, renters and some BAME groups particularly hard.

“We need a major voting rights effort. Instead, the Government seems intent on imposing mandatory voter ID, a costly policy that will exclude millions more still who lack ID. It would be a hammer blow to political equality, and ministers should think again.”A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “People can register by 19 April to vote in the elections on 6 May. There are no plans to introduce automatic voter registration.”