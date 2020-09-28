Labour MP says she's never seen a Tory MP wear a mask in votes

Published: 11:57 AM September 28, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, during a visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA Wire - Credit: PA

A Labour MP has said that Tory MPs are guilty of following tactics of Donald Trump after she claimed to have never seen any of the politicians wearing face masks during votes in the House of Commons.

Emily Thornberry, the shadow international trade secretary, said that "so many rules don't seem to apply in parliament" as she criticised a report that points out the 10pm curfew does not apply to Commons bars.

So many rules don't seem to apply in parliament - its so irresponsible. During votes, whilst increasing numbers of Opposition MPs are wearing masks, I've yet to see a Tory wearing one. And their attitude to social distancing is positively Trumpian https://t.co/9RoURVtdwZ — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) September 28, 2020

She claimed the ruling Conservative Party were being "so irresponsible" - especially when it came to wearing masks in crowded places inside.

Thornberry tweeted: "So many rules don't seem to apply in parliament - its so irresponsible. During votes, whilst increasing numbers of opposition MPs are wearing masks, I've yet to see a Tory wearing one.

"And their attitude to social distancing is positively Trumpian".

Thornberry's comments echoed another Labour MP who told the Mail Online in July: "It is worse than that when the cameras aren't there. If they are saying you have got to have it in shops, it's difficult when you are having votes...

"When you have a vote when everyone is queuing up, you would have them then."

At the time Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg was said to have been "absolutely" open to the idea of wearing masks where needed.