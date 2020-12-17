News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

French president Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 9:33 AM December 17, 2020    Updated: 9:52 AM December 17, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron (question one)

French President Emmanuel Macron (question one) - Credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

French president Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Elysée palace announced that Macron took a test for coronavirus on Thursday and received a positive result, meaning he will now self-isolate for seven days.

Macron is "still in charge", an official said, and will now work remotely.

He follows other world leaders including Boris Johnson and Donald Trump in contracting the virus.

You may also want to watch:

Emmanuel Macron

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Politics Live | Video

Telegraph editor told her newspaper is a 'big part of the Brexit problem'

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Brexit

Post-Brexit Cornwall to receive only 5% of what it needs to replace EU...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Polling Figures

Boris Johnson under renewed pressure as new polling finds two-thirds of...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Brexit | Video

Spanish foreign minister praised for explanation of deadlock in Brexit...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus