French president Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19
- Credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
French president Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Elysée palace announced that Macron took a test for coronavirus on Thursday and received a positive result, meaning he will now self-isolate for seven days.
Macron is "still in charge", an official said, and will now work remotely.
He follows other world leaders including Boris Johnson and Donald Trump in contracting the virus.
