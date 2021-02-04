Tory lockdown sceptics want complete rid of restrictions by ‘end of May’
The New European
- Credit: PA
Tory lockdown-sceptics have expressed worry that the government is shifting the goalposts on reopening society as they called for complete removal of restrictions by the end of May.
The prime minister told a Downing Street briefing that the level of coronavirus infections in the country was still “forbiddingly high” and that it was too soon to relax current restrictions.
But Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group (CRG) made up of lockdown-sceptic Conservative MPs, said he thought ministers could “get rid of restrictions completely” by the end of May when all those over aged 50 are likely to have received at least one vaccine jab.
“Back-of-the-envelope calculations that I did based on two million doses a week, you could get the top nine (priority) groups, first doses, and the top four groups, second doses, all done by the end of May,” the former chief whip told the BBC Radio 4’s World At One.
“So it seems to me by the time you get to the end of May, no later than that, you should be in a position to get rid of restrictions completely.
You may also want to watch:
“But obviously it does depend on the rollout of the vaccine.”
He also said the public was anxious that talk of the infection rate being a factor in whether to relax the lockdown sounded like “changing the goalposts” for exiting the draconian measures currently in place.
Most Read
- 1 French ferry company announces new post-Brexit routes which bypass UK
- 2 Pro-Brexit politicians told to stop 'crying salty tears' and accept consequences of their actions
- 3 Boris Johnson enraged by Scotland farce
- 4 The shape of Brexit Britain is becoming clearer
- 5 What I've learned from my Covid experience
- 6 Beekeeper told 15 million bees could be burned due to Brexit rules
- 7 Boris Johnson urged to ditch parts of Brexit deal
- 8 James O'Brien hits out at accusations Remainers are defending EU in vaccine row
- 9 Boris Johnson suggests he could invoke Article 16 himself
- 10 Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her with 'no fish'
The MP’s comments come as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson should ease the restrictions “in a careful, measured way” to ensure that “this lockdown is the last lockdown”.
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said infection transmission studies among those who have already been vaccinated would help provide a “very clear road map” for reopening the economy.
“We’ve got two sets of data we’re waiting for,” he told BBC Breakfast.
“One is in care homes where Public Health England are testing residents in care homes because they are in category one, and one with health frontline workers who are category two of that top nine.
“Those pieces of evidence, coupled with other pieces of evidence from other countries as well, will hopefully give us a very clear road map to opening the economy where we see a huge reduction, hopefully, in deaths and hospitalisation.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.