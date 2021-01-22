Holyrood in talks with EU to extend Erasmus scheme to Scottish students

Published: 12:09 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 12:11 PM January 22, 2021

Scottish students could continue participating in the Erasmus exchange programme in spite of Brexit, The Times has revealed.

Officials in Holyrood and Brussels have entered into talks over extending the Erasmus scheme to Scottish students, the paper reports, after almost 150 MEPs wrote EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen asking whether Scotland and Wales could rejoin the programme.







UK students are no longer eligible for the scheme under new rules agreed to under Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal.

Downing Street says it intends to replace the initiative with its own "Turing Scheme" - named after the mathematician Alan Turing - which it says will provide more students with opportunities to study abroad than under the EU scheme.

The Times reports talks between Mariya Gabriel, the commissioner for education in Brussels, and the Scottish higher education minister Richard Lochhead took place to discuss the potential of the two administrations working together on the scheme.

MEPs called on president von der Leyen to "recognise a pronounced aspiration coming from Scotland and Wales" to rejoin the programme.

You may also want to watch:

It was signed by seven high-profile EU politicians and was drawn up by Terry Reintke, who spent a year in Edinburgh on exchange.

MORE: Boris Johnson told 'lies have to stop' over Brexit

MORE: German MEP tells UK government route to 'best trade deal' is to remain in the EU

It asks whether there is a “pathway” for Scotland to rejoin the scheme.

Speaking after the trade deal with the EU was signed, Lochhead said: "The loss of Erasmus is huge blow. This is simply unacceptable and we are looking at alternative options.

"After years of discussions and meetings, the UK government has made these decisions irrespective of the views of the devolved administrations.

"We found out from media reports more details of the UK’s alternative scheme, which is a watered-down and less well-funded version of Erasmus and it’s not even an exchange program because there is no support for visits to Scotland."

A commission spokeswoman told The Times that EU negotiators had made it clear that Erasmus would be available to the whole of the UK and the letter from MEPs would be replied to in due course.