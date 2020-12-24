'There is no upside to Brexit' - Pro-EU campaigners on Boris Johnson's deal

Published: 4:41 PM December 24, 2020 Updated: 4:44 PM December 24, 2020

Pro-European campaigners have issued a warning about Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, after cautiously welcoming the end of the prospect of no-deal.

Lord Heseltine, European Movement President, said: "We must welcome the news that Brexit does not end in the chaos of no deal with the sense of relief of a condemned man informed that his execution has been committed to a life sentence.

“No deal was always the worst option. It would have added short term upheaval at docks and airports, shortages caused by severed supply lines and massive personal inconvenience to the long term disinvestment and job losses of Brexit itself.

“Brexit has no upsides to justify the unsubstantiated claims. It offers no platform from which to influence Europe’s future and no reason why investment designed for Europe should be invested here.”

Best for Britain CEO Naomi Smith said that the deal would be a "massive downgrade" on what was promised.

"While the damaging effects of tariffs on UK industry have been avoided, no one should be blind to the fact that the agreement is a massive downgrade on what Boris Johnson promised at last year’s election.



“A free trade deal is a good starting point for modern trading partners but, without cooperation over industry, and environmental standards, not to mention workers' rights, UK businesses will be hurt and the British people will be left worse off.



“And, while we won’t see tariffs introduced on UK-EU trade, it’s still the case that UK businesses and key customs infrastructure remain gravely unprepared for the end of the transition period due to our government running down the clock.



“The government must therefore speed up its preparations for the end of transition and build on this announcement to support UK industry, which is already on the back foot because of our ailing economy.”