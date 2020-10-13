EU council president tweet mocks Boris Johnson as 'joker' ahead of Brexit talks

Published: 1:17 PM October 13, 2020 Updated: 1:24 PM October 13, 2020

The president of the European council has shared an illustration on Twitter which portrayed Boris Johnson as a 'joker' in Brexit negotiations.

Charles Michel shared the cartoon by Andy Davey of the politician being joined by EU negotiator Michel Barnier and president Ursula von der Leyen, whilst Boris Johnson is holding a series of cards in his hands.

But in the picture each of the five cards he is only holding is a series of "joker" cards.

A deleted retweet from Charles Michel - Credit:: Twitter

The caption on the tweet, which was eventually removed, reads: “So will Boris Johnson do as Charles Michel wishes and lay his cards on the table? I’m not sure anyone would be wiser.”

The post follows the EU chief's call for Johnson to “put all its cards on the table”.

During a visit to Ireland, Michel told the media: “I have been very clear with prime minister Johnson.

“It’s now for the UK to restore trust and to put all its cards on the table.

“The EU is doing its utmost to find an agreement with the UK, but not at any cost.”

It follows news that the prime minister threatened to walk away from talks within the next week.