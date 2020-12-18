Video
Remainers in 'told you so' moment as clip surfaces of miles-long Brexit lorry queue in Kent
- Credit: Twitter, Sky News
Remainers have revelled in a 'told you so' moment as a clip surfaced showing a miles-long queue of lorries at Dover port.
The 58-seconed video shows a birds-eye views of trucks piled back to back down M20 trying to access the Eurotunnel entrance in Folkstone.
This is the fourth consecutive day of heavy traffic along the M20 as companies rush to stockpile ahead of Christmas and the Brexit deadline and comes as reports confirmed the lorry park in Kent - dubbed the 'Farage Garage' - will not be fully ready until after February.
It follows a trial last month of new border check procedures which ended in a five-mile long queue in Kent.
MORE: Transport boss calls government's handling of Brexit border proceedings a 'complete shambles'
MORE: Headteacher shuts Kent school for two days out of fear Brexit will cause traffic chaos
Remainers wasted no time admonishing their opponents on Twitter.
European studies lecturer at King's College London, Alexander Clarkson, tweeted: "Thing happens that UK government first said wouldn't happen, then said was no big deal if it happened and now will blame businesses and the EU for as it happens."
"And it's not even January yet!" followed up one user.
Lloyd Hardy added: "'Project Fear' looks awfully like #BrexitDisaster and its only the 18th December..."
Max Rushden hoped his post would change people's minds over leaving the EU: "Red lorry yellow lorry red lorry yellow lorry white lorry grey lorry blue lorry black lorry white lorry BREXIT IS SUCH A F***ING DISASTER red lorry white lorry pink lorry yellow lorry green lorry blue lorry white lorry blue lorry orange."
Most Read
- 1 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
- 2 Can a deal be done? Timeline of the Brexit saga
- 3 Boris Johnson accused of being a 'Remainer' as Brexiteers in government accused of 'sell-out'
- 4 Why Boris Johnson is opting for a semi-Brexit
- 5 Russian friend of Boris Johnson takes seat in House of Lords
- 6 Dominic Cummings uses Christmas column to launch veiled attack on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds
- 7 Jacob Rees-Mogg attacks UNICEF for pledging to feed starving children in UK
- 8 Remainers should not give in to temptation to gloat
- 9 Big Ben to bong to mark end of Brexit transition period
- 10 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
Mark Jeynes quipped: "It’s almost as if people are desperate for their last chance to trade freely before everything they buy gets taxed twice."
@Frances_Traynor pointed out: "Reality bites on the sunlit uplands. Feel for those drivers stuck on the Brexit road to nowhere."
Ben Stephens had a few words for Brexiteers remarking on the clip, writing: "So many comments from Leavers really struggling to maintain their fantasy that Brexit is still a good idea and 'Project Fear' isn't literally coming true before their eyes."
Rusty Shackleford described the scene in Portsmouth: "We have had to add 3 triage areas to manage the chaos. The city is on an island with only 3 roads in and out and one will now become a lorry park. It's an absolute clusterf***."
Others claimed traffic was affecting both sides of the Channel. One user wrote: "There are queues in France too. There is this funny two way trade thing going on...with panic logistics on both side and in many cases no backloads with looking Brexit."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.