Remainers in 'told you so' moment as clip surfaces of miles-long Brexit lorry queue in Kent

Published: 10:14 AM December 18, 2020 Updated: 10:20 AM December 18, 2020

Picture of lorry queue down the M20 for mile upon mile at the entrance of the Eurotunnel in Folkestone - Credit: Twitter, Sky News

Remainers have revelled in a 'told you so' moment as a clip surfaced showing a miles-long queue of lorries at Dover port.

The 58-seconed video shows a birds-eye views of trucks piled back to back down M20 trying to access the Eurotunnel entrance in Folkstone.







This is the fourth consecutive day of heavy traffic along the M20 as companies rush to stockpile ahead of Christmas and the Brexit deadline and comes as reports confirmed the lorry park in Kent - dubbed the 'Farage Garage' - will not be fully ready until after February.

It follows a trial last month of new border check procedures which ended in a five-mile long queue in Kent.

Remainers wasted no time admonishing their opponents on Twitter.

European studies lecturer at King's College London, Alexander Clarkson, tweeted: "Thing happens that UK government first said wouldn't happen, then said was no big deal if it happened and now will blame businesses and the EU for as it happens."

"And it's not even January yet!" followed up one user.

Lloyd Hardy added: "'Project Fear' looks awfully like #BrexitDisaster and its only the 18th December..."

Max Rushden hoped his post would change people's minds over leaving the EU: "Red lorry yellow lorry red lorry yellow lorry white lorry grey lorry blue lorry black lorry white lorry BREXIT IS SUCH A F***ING DISASTER red lorry white lorry pink lorry yellow lorry green lorry blue lorry white lorry blue lorry orange."

Mark Jeynes quipped: "It’s almost as if people are desperate for their last chance to trade freely before everything they buy gets taxed twice."

@Frances_Traynor pointed out: "Reality bites on the sunlit uplands. Feel for those drivers stuck on the Brexit road to nowhere."

Ben Stephens had a few words for Brexiteers remarking on the clip, writing: "So many comments from Leavers really struggling to maintain their fantasy that Brexit is still a good idea and 'Project Fear' isn't literally coming true before their eyes."

Rusty Shackleford described the scene in Portsmouth: "We have had to add 3 triage areas to manage the chaos. The city is on an island with only 3 roads in and out and one will now become a lorry park. It's an absolute clusterf***."

Others claimed traffic was affecting both sides of the Channel. One user wrote: "There are queues in France too. There is this funny two way trade thing going on...with panic logistics on both side and in many cases no backloads with looking Brexit."