News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

SNP politician apologises for claiming 'Scotland hates UK too' after Eurovision result

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 9:21 AM May 24, 2021    Updated: 9:23 AM May 24, 2021
James Newman at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021

James Newman at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 - Credit: BBC

A senior SNP politician has apologised after claiming that Scotland "hates the UK" after the final vote of the Eurovision song contest saw it come last with nil points.

James Newman's Embers, the track from the British hopeful, was the only contestant to scored zero points from the jury vote and from the public vote.

The UK is no stranger to the bottom of the Eurovision leaderboard after coming last place in 2019 with Michael Rice’s Bigger Than Us.

But some viewers blamed the UK's sour relationship with Europe for the poor result.



Rhiannon Spear, a councillor and the SNP's national women's convenor, tweeted: “It's OK Europe we hate the United Kingdom too. Love, Scotland.”

After continuing her criticisms of the UK government, she added: "If this tweet offends you, have a word with yourself."

But her comments were criticised by pro-Union supporters after the Conservatives accused the remarks of being the latest example of the SNP's “toxic obsession with division”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why has Michel Barnier become a border bully?
  2. 2 Why is Boris Johnson so scared of Good Morning Britain?
  3. 3 The end of London's vintage Routemaster buses
  1. 4 John Bercow: It's time to rage against the liar on the right
  2. 5 The deep roots of Labour's red wall decline
  3. 6 When Eurovision hit a sour note
  4. 7 How I wrote a film script with Mark E Smith of The Fall
  5. 8 How the Greens are reshaping the left of British politics
  6. 9 If only we'd been warned over Brexit
  7. 10 Demolishing the myths of the Anglo-Saxons

“This is abhorrent language from one of the SNP’s most prominent campaigners and a 2021 election candidate, not to mention chair of Glasgow City Council’s education committee.

“We should be teaching tolerance and inclusion, not hate and division," said Scottish Conservative chief whip, Stephen Kerr.

Spear later deleted her Twitter account and apologised.

She wrote: “I have now deleted this tweet about the UK's results in the Eurovision Song Contest, and apologise for any offence caused.”

SNP
Edinburgh News

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

DUP outgoing leader Arlene Foster and incoming leader Edwin Poots

DUP

New DUP leader warns government against zero-tariff post-Brexit deal...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives an update on the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic during

Matt Hancock | Opinion

Time-traveller Matt Hancock visits past to build hospital that already...

Mitch Benn

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Brexit

Government to hire adviser to identify post-Brexit benefits

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
A British tourist poses with a shopping bag as a group of visitors from Great Britain arrive at Cala

Brexit | Opinion

France takes more UK finance jobs as visiting relatives there gets tougher

Steve Anglesey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus