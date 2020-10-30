Nigel Farage places £10,000 bet on Donald Trump to win second White House term

Published: 2:48 PM October 30, 2020

Nigel Farage has pledged to bet £10,000 on Donald Trump winning a second presidential term - Credit: PA

Nigel Farage has pledged to bet £10,000 on Donald Trump winning a second term in the White House, claiming Trump would prove pundits wrong as he had done in 2016.

This comes as Farage fights allegations he broke US quarantine rules to attend a Donald Trump rally in Arizona Wednesday night.







The Brexit Party leader claimed he was given a journalistic visa to attend the event where he gave a speech describing the US president as "the single most resilient and bravest person I have ever met".

According to the Mirror, Farage's wager came in response to Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, who has staked $10,000 on his former boss losing the November 3rd poll.

Speaking at the Arizona rally, Farage said: "Joe Biden's been about 2/1 on. I think that's a very dumb bet, because I tell you what, what I can see on the ground is Trump's got the momentum.

"Biden is hiding, not even taking press questions because he doesn't want anything about Hunter, his son, and the money he made to come out.

"So I would have thought the betting market would be evens. I think it's a dumb bet."

Both men made their bets through Guesser, a political betting odds comparison website.

Cohen said he thinks the president's mishandling of Covid-19, as well as a range of other issues, had cost him his "silent majority" voter base - a term used to describe people who voted for Trump in 2016 without openly expressing their support for him in public.

Asked why he thought Trump was on course for a defeat, he said: "It’s a combination of Joe’s likability versus Trump’s divisiveness, ignorance and arrogance.

"Through his mishandling of a multitude of issues including COVID-19, Trump has lost the silent majority in the US; even some in the Midwest States where he won by double digits in 2016.

"He will be the loser."

Farage said he had backed Brexit back in 2016 at 3/1 and 4/1 and that betting on Trump to win the presidency the same year at 5/2 made it his best ever betting year.

"So I'm going to have a punt," he said. "I'm going to the other side of Michael Cohen. I'm going to have ten grand on Donald Trump to win next Tuesday."