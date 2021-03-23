Ministers accused of trying to ‘bury’ fire and rehire report

Published: 1:27 PM March 23, 2021

Kwasi Kwarteng responds to a debate in the House of Commons - Credit: Parliament Live

Fears are growing that ministers want to “bury” a report into the controversial practice of fire and rehire.

The government asked Acas to review the policy and received its findings in February.

But ministers faced claims of “sitting” on the report given its lack of a response.

Research from trade unions has suggested an increase in employers telling its workers to reapply for their jobs on worse terms and conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in the Commons, Labour MP Kate Osborne said: “The government have been sitting on the Acas fire and rehire report for over a month, raising fears that they are trying to bury it because they don’t agree with the recommendations.”

Asked when MPs will see the report, business minister Amanda Solloway replied: “We find hire and rehire is just not acceptable and the department engaged Acas to hold discussions in order to generate the evidence.

“We need to make sure we consider all of this, there is of course a degree of confidentiality that we need to bear in mind with this as well.

“Acas officials have shared their findings with BEIS officials in February, and we’re giving this full consideration and will communicate our next steps in due course.”

Afzal Khan, Labour MP for Manchester Gorton, described fire and rehire as “utterly immoral”.

He added: “From British Airways to British Gas, workers across the country have been treated with contempt.”

Earlier in the questions session for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Labour called on the government to introduce legislation to ensure that “all gig economy workers receive basic employment rights”.

Shadow business minister Andy McDonald said: “The Supreme Court ruling that Uber drivers are workers, rejecting the company’s claim that its drivers are self-employed, sets a precedent for all gig economy workers who will also be entitled to the minimum wage, holiday pay and sick pay, but it took Uber drivers six long years of legal action to have their rights recognised.

“The government mustn’t abandon the three million adults in the UK working in the gig economy to spend years fighting in the courts.

“Will he commit to introducing legislation in this session of Parliament to ensure that all gig economy workers receive basic employment rights?”

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng replied: “We are going to be introducing an Employment Bill, not this session, but when parliamentary time allows, and we’re also of course considering the effects of this extremely important Supreme Court ruling and we’re considering options to improve clarity around employment status.”