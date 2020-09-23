No 10 closes in on choice for press briefing spokesperson

Published: 4:56 PM September 23, 2020

The front door of number 10 Downing Street in London. - Credit: PA

No 10 has narrowed the number of candidates to fill the role of Downing Street's press briefing spokesperson to five.

The role was created in the summer as part of an overhaul of the government's communications strategy.

Guido reports there are five final candidates in the mix to take up the role which will consist of running daily televised White-house style media briefings.

The press conferences were expected to start in Autumn but have now been pushed back until after Christmas.

Former Newsnight editor Allegra Stratton remains punters' favourite. Other names being touted are ITV reporter turned special adviser Angus Walker and The Telegraph's associate editor Camilla Tominey and Chloe Westley, who is an adviser to Boris Johnson.

Other names bookies are looking at are current Downing Street communications director Lee Cain, Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce, and BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale.