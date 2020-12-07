Boris Johnson 'accepts there will be food price rises' if there's a no-deal Brexit

Published: 1:50 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 1:52 PM December 7, 2020

Boris Johnson's official spokesperson has said that the prime minister has accepted that food prices will rise if the UK leaves the post-Brexit transition period without a trade deal in place.

He referred reporters to environment secretary George Eustice saying there would be a less than 2% rise on some products as a result of tariffs, but could be higher on products such as beef and pork.

The spokesman added: “The other point I would make … The big drivers of food prices are exchange rates and also other factors, such as fuel costs and weather events, that can have an impact on food availability.”

He also said it is prepared to negotiate for “as long as we have time available” after the EU chief negotiator reportedly told MEPs the deadline for talks succeeding is Wednesday.

“Time is obviously in very short supply and we’re in the final stages, but we’re prepared to negotiate for as long as we have time available if we think an agreement is still possible.”

Fishing policy remains an issue under negotiation with Brussels in post-Brexit trade deal talks, he explained.

“Significant differences remain on critical issues, fisheries being one of them, and that is one of the issues that is currently being negotiated by the team in Brussels today.”

Asked about EU negotiator Michel Barnier reportedly saying no progress was made on Sunday, the spokesman said: “Our negotiations are ongoing but we remain committed to trying to reach an FTA, and that is what our team is there trying to achieve today, but we are clearly in the final stages now.”



