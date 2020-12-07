Boris Johnson 'accepts there will be food price rises' if there's a no-deal Brexit
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Boris Johnson's official spokesperson has said that the prime minister has accepted that food prices will rise if the UK leaves the post-Brexit transition period without a trade deal in place.
He referred reporters to environment secretary George Eustice saying there would be a less than 2% rise on some products as a result of tariffs, but could be higher on products such as beef and pork.
The spokesman added: “The other point I would make … The big drivers of food prices are exchange rates and also other factors, such as fuel costs and weather events, that can have an impact on food availability.”
He also said it is prepared to negotiate for “as long as we have time available” after the EU chief negotiator reportedly told MEPs the deadline for talks succeeding is Wednesday.
“Time is obviously in very short supply and we’re in the final stages, but we’re prepared to negotiate for as long as we have time available if we think an agreement is still possible.”
You may also want to watch:
Fishing policy remains an issue under negotiation with Brussels in post-Brexit trade deal talks, he explained.
“Significant differences remain on critical issues, fisheries being one of them, and that is one of the issues that is currently being negotiated by the team in Brussels today.”
Most Read
- 1 Piers Morgan has perfect response to James Cleverly over Brexit preparedness
- 2 How Boris Johnson destroyed the UK's global standing
- 3 James Cleverly insists Boris Johnson has delivered his 'oven-ready' Brexit deal
- 4 Tory MP admits there could be Brexit food shortages after December 31
- 5 The woman behind one of the 20th century's most chilling phrases
- 6 Time for the eerie Brexit silence from opposition parties to end
- 7 Boris Johnson could address nation on no-deal Brexit plan this week
- 8 Len McCluskey tells Keir Starmer that Labour must vote for Brexit deal
- 9 BBC presenter attracts complaints after calling Brexiteers 'headbangers, zealots and quislings'
- 10 Gordon Browns predicts Scotland will stay in UK - but says Boris Johnson 'out of touch' on issue
Asked about EU negotiator Michel Barnier reportedly saying no progress was made on Sunday, the spokesman said: “Our negotiations are ongoing but we remain committed to trying to reach an FTA, and that is what our team is there trying to achieve today, but we are clearly in the final stages now.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.