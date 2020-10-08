Breaking
Allegra Stratton to become new Downing Street press secretary to lead daily 'White House-style' briefings
- Credit: YouTube
Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s communications director Allegra Stratton will be appointed as prime minister Boris Johnson’s spokeswoman for televised briefings, a government source has said.
Downing Street has not commented on the appointment of the former ITV News editor to the new role.
The announcement comes after No 10 narrowed the number of candidates to fill the role to five in late September.
Other names being touted were ITV reporter turned special adviser Angus Walker and The Telegraph's associate editor Camilla Tominey and Chloe Westley, who is an adviser to the prime minister.
Others bookies were looking at were current Downing Street communications director Lee Cain, Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce, and BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale.
Stratton is a former Newsnight editor.
You may also want to watch:
She will be leading daily updates, similar to the format used by the White House in the United States, which are expected to start later this month.
The prime minister has said the briefings will allow the public more "direct engagement" with the government.
Most Read
- 1 Minister criticised by TV presenter for saying 'absolutely nothing' in interview
- 2 Study finds almost half of Remain voters do not support EU freedom of movement
- 3 Dominic Cummings will never escape from Barnard Castle
- 4 Brexiteer who promised 'no change' for EU citizens votes for Tory Immigration Bill
- 5 Government will 'walk away' from Brexit talks next week if agreement not in sight
- 6 Boris Johnson claims Britain is 'more united than for decades'
- 7 Rishi Sunak says Britons 'should be grateful' for Boris Johnson
- 8 Liam Fox fails in bid to become World Trade Organisation boss
- 9 New Tory strongholds and wealthy seats avoid lockdown, leaked emails show
- 10 Brexiteer James Dyson denies he's abandoned Britain - saying people 'got it wrong'
The change comes after a raft of televised press conferences from Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.