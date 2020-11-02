News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Tommy Robinson arrested for breaching Covid-19 restrictions during London rally

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 10:49 AM November 2, 2020   
Tommy Robinson arrives at arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London to support Britain Fir

Tommy Robinson outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London - Credit: PA

Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson appears to have been arrested during a heated rally in London.

Images on social media show Robinson in handcuffs as officers tried to clear a path to a police van through a shouting crowd.

Robinson, 37, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, co-founded the far-right EDL (English Defence League) in 2009.

The Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man who was at a rally at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park, central London, on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “At 14:44hrs a man aged in his 30s was arrested under the coronavirus regulations for holding or being involved in the holding of the event.

You may also want to watch:

“He has been taken into police custody.”

Appearing to be released from custody, Robinson protested his innocence in a clip posted on Twitter.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boris Johnson pulls out of CBI conference after warnings about Brexit and second lockdown
  2. 2 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
  3. 3 Brexit Party chairman in angry rant at presenter over questions about donations
  1. 4 Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson over national lockdown announcement
  2. 5 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
  3. 6 Boris Johnson appears to forget son’s age when asked during visit to Northern Ireland
  4. 7 The key times for the US election results
  5. 8 Farage branded 'chancer' after being reminded of pro-lockdown remarks
  6. 9 Brexiteer says EU 'spiteful' to end fast-track lanes for Brits after Brexit
  7. 10 Farage says he can dodge US travel ban because he's a 'journalist'

In it, Robinson confirmed he was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and was held at Wandsworth police station.

Coronavirus
Media
Metropolitan Police

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Tory MP blames 'chaotic parents' for children going to school hungry

The New European

Logo Icon

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson 'hid in bedroom' to avoid grilling on Brexit stance days...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

UKIP

UKIP set to select 'Dr Gammons' as candidate for London mayoral election

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Boris Johnson Video

Boris Johnson warned majority will be 'wiped out' over treatment towards...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus