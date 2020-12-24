Brexit deal allows review in 2024 which could bring closer alignment to EU

Published: 6:12 PM December 24, 2020 Updated: 6:18 PM December 24, 2020

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The EU and UK agreement over Brexit allowed both sides to review the deal in four years time - enabling the government to choose a no-deal Brexit or closer alignment

The 'break' clause will allow the European Union and the UK government to bring the agreement to an end if they are not happy with the arrangements.

But it could also allow the UK to look at a closer relationship with the European Union should the political will be there.

The 2024 review period is likely to come after the next scheduled general election, meaning positions on Brexit could still dominate the next public vote.

Setting out his support for Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, Labour's Keir Starmer said a better offer from the EU could have been possible, which could have included keeping the UK in the single market and customs union.







