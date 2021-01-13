Angela Rayner calls for Twitter to remove Boris Johnson's 'lie'

Published: 2:47 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 3:09 PM January 13, 2021

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner speaking at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament. - Credit: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has called on Twitter to act on Boris Johnson's "lies" on Twitter - in the same way it acted on Donald Trump's tweets.

Rayner hit out the at the prime minister over his comments on free school meals.

Turning to Twitter, the prime minister claimed the government “will do everything we can to ensure no child goes hungry”.

“In October you, and your MPs, voted against free school meals,” she replied.

“@Twitter please remove this tweet, it’s a lie.”

Twitter started fact-checking the US president's tweets during the election, before starting to remove incorrect comments, and then permanently suspending the politician from the platform for inciting violence.

At PMQs the prime minister was slapped down for accusing Sir Keir Starmer of being a hypocrite as the pair clashed in the Commons over Covid-19 and free school meals.



