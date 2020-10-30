Poll puts Labour on highest level of support since 2014
A new poll from Ipsos Mori has put Labour five points ahead of the Tories - one of the largest leads over the government since 2014.
The new polling sees Keir Starmer's party on 42% - five points ahead of Boris Johnson's party - after a jump of five points following the free school meals row.
The Conservatives have slipped by three points to 37%.
The Lib Dems are on 8% while the Greens are on 5%.
The polling was conducted between 22 and 28 October, at the peak of the row over Marcus Rashford's campaign to provide free school meals during the holidays.
It was taken before the row over the Equalities and Human Rights Commission published its report on anti-Semitism in Labour, which sparked the party to suspend the whip from Jeremy Corbyn.
