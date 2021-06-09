Fresh Brexit talks fail to reach agreement over Northern Ireland Protocol
The New European
- Credit: PA
Talks between Britain and the EU on the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Northern Ireland have broken up without agreement.
Brexit minister Lord Frost and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic ended their discussions in London with no sign of a breakthrough.
Ahead of the talks Lord Frost warned that time was running out to reach agreement and called on the EU to adopt a “common sense” approach to checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
Sefcovic warned that Brussels would act “firmly and resolutely” if the UK unilaterally decided to delay checks intended to ensure there was no return to a hard border with the Republic.
Following three-and-a-half hours of talks, Lord Frost said they had had a “frank and honest discussion” but that there had been “no breakthroughs” over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the agreement.
He said that the two sides had, however, agreed to carry on talking in an effort to achieve a breakthrough.
“The problem we’ve got is the protocol is being implemented in a way which is causing disruption in Northern Ireland and we had some pretty frank and honest discussions about that situation today,” he said.
Most Read
- 1 Brexit: British 'expats' in Spain facing deportation over residency
- 2 English to be temporarily replaced by French as EU's 'working language' in 2022
- 3 Joe Biden to issue fresh Brexit warning to Boris Johnson at G7 meeting
- 4 EU says 'patience is wearing thin' with Britain over Brexit
- 5 Minister complains EU 'slow' in talks to change Brexit arrangements
- 6 Minister rejects ‘little Britain’ jibe from Tory MP about UK government
- 7 Britain prepares for 'sausage war' as Brexit negotiators meet to discuss arrangements
- 8 Deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein aims to drive down post-Brexit cheese tariffs
- 9 No 10 rejects call from speaker to hold vote on cutting aid budgets
- 10 Britain is becalmed by apathy: Where is the rage?
“There weren’t any breakthroughs. There aren’t any breakdowns either and we’re going to carry on talking.
“What we really now need to do is very urgently find some solutions which support the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, support the peace process in Northern Ireland and allow things to return to normal.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.