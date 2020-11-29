Nine of the best responses to Nadhim Zahawi becoming vaccines minister
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as a health minister responsible for the deployment of coronavirus vaccines.
Downing Street announced that the Stratford-on-Avon MP, who already serves as a business minister, would take on the role until at least next summer.
Under the interim arrangement, he will serve as a joint minister between Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Health and Social Care.
Zahawi said he is “delighted” to be appointed to the role.
He tweeted: “A big responsibility and a big operational challenge but absolutely committed to making sure we can roll out vaccines quickly – saving lives and livelihoods and helping us #buildbackbetter.”
You may also want to watch:
But his appointment was not met with the approval of all. Here are some of the best responses to his appointment.
Most Read
- 1 Alastair Campbell warns Boris Johnson 'days away' from agreeing 'terrible' Brexit deal
- 2 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
- 3 David Davis made centre of Brexit jokes following Vodafone rant
- 4 James O'Brien confronts Vote Leave supporters who think Remainers want Brexit to fail
- 5 Brexit need not mean turning away from Europe
- 6 The 20 most influential figures in British politics
- 7 The Remainers who haven't been paying attention
- 8 Rishi Sunak fails to declare family's wealth in ministerial register, probe finds
- 9 Joe Biden could scrap US-UK travel corridor in favour of one with Ireland
- 10 Dominic Raab leads government calls for 'fresh thinking' from EU over Brexit
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.