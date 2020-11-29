Nine of the best responses to Nadhim Zahawi becoming vaccines minister

Published: 6:37 PM November 29, 2020 Updated: 6:39 PM November 29, 2020

Nadhim Zahawi who has been appointed as a health minister responsible for the deployment of the coronavirus vaccine - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as a health minister responsible for the deployment of coronavirus vaccines.

Downing Street announced that the Stratford-on-Avon MP, who already serves as a business minister, would take on the role until at least next summer.

Under the interim arrangement, he will serve as a joint minister between Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Health and Social Care.

Zahawi said he is “delighted” to be appointed to the role.

He tweeted: “A big responsibility and a big operational challenge but absolutely committed to making sure we can roll out vaccines quickly – saving lives and livelihoods and helping us #buildbackbetter.”

But his appointment was not met with the approval of all. Here are some of the best responses to his appointment.

Serves me for feeling optimistic about the vaccine.

No.10 just pissed all over my chips and announced Nadhim Zahawi to lead the COVID vaccine deployment. — Julie Street 🇪🇺 (@Juliest101) November 28, 2020

Nadhim Zahawi appointed the minister responsible for the deployment of the covid vaccine.



This is the same Minister that told us the contact tracing app would be up & running in June... the app eventually made an appearance at the end of Sept. What could possibly go wrong. 😲 pic.twitter.com/WULKitUdNM — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 28, 2020

I just hope Nadhim Zahawi doesn't store the COVID vaccine in his stables. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) November 28, 2020

Nadhim Zahawi appointed the minister responsible for the deployment of the covid vaccine.

What could possibly go wrong?...... pic.twitter.com/GMBxrYTWQr — Jim Whitehouse ................................... (@NibblerRat) November 28, 2020

"yes I know they've put Nadhim Zahawi in charge of something really really really important" pic.twitter.com/Hvir6IBuWo — BLTP (@Gargarin) November 28, 2020

Nadhim Zahawi is a great choice to head up vaccine distribution.



Any man who can remember to expense 31p of paperclips is unlikely to lose track of a single dose.



I hear his stables are fully powered too should we need any extra storage space! — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) November 28, 2020

“PM appoints Nadhim Zahawi as Minister for COVID vaccine deployment”. pic.twitter.com/e8jCbn8O4D — Mr. DoAsYouWouldBeDoneBy (@grimupnorth) November 28, 2020

Fuck my life. Don't make any plans for 2022 lads. https://t.co/PAIphB5VdV — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 28, 2020