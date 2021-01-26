Boris Johnson says he's 'not lost faith in Gavin Williamson' after no-show in House of Commons

Published: 1:45 PM January 26, 2021 Updated: 1:50 PM January 26, 2021

Boris Johnson has not lost faith in education secretary Gavin Williamson to do his job, despite a minister being sent in his place to answer an urgent question, his spokesperson has claimed.

Schools minister Nick Gibb will reply for the government later in response to an urgent question on its plan for the reopening of schools – despite Labour addressing the question to Williamson.

The prime minister’s official spokesman, asked if Johnson had lost faith in Williamson to do the job, said: “No. The education secretary continues to do a good job and continues to work closely with schools as we move through the pandemic…

“It remains that we want to see children back in school as fast as possible, but we must do that in a way that is consistent with keeping the infection rate down.”