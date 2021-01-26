News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Boris Johnson says he's 'not lost faith in Gavin Williamson' after no-show in House of Commons

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 1:45 PM January 26, 2021    Updated: 1:50 PM January 26, 2021
Gavin Williamson in the House of Commons

Gavin Williamson in the House of Commons - Credit: Parliament Live

Boris Johnson has not lost faith in education secretary Gavin Williamson to do his job, despite a minister being sent in his place to answer an urgent question, his spokesperson has claimed.

Schools minister Nick Gibb will reply for the government later in response to an urgent question on its plan for the reopening of schools – despite Labour addressing the question to Williamson.

The prime minister’s official spokesman, asked if Johnson had lost faith in Williamson to do the job, said: “No. The education secretary continues to do a good job and continues to work closely with schools as we move through the pandemic…

MORE: Piers Morgan tells Gavin Williamson to resign for being a 'catastrophe'

“It remains that we want to see children back in school as fast as possible, but we must do that in a way that is consistent with keeping the infection rate down.”

You may also want to watch:

Gavin Williamson
Boris Johnson
House of Commons

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 17/01/19 of Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. Th

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage loses nearly 50,000 followers after Twitter suspends QAnon...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Keir Starmer, Ed Davey, and Sian Berry

Polling Figures

Progressive alliance could see Labour win 351 seats at next election...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Bob Geldof is interviewed on Sky News

Downing Street | Video

Bob Geldof takes swipe at No 10 saying 'lying is second nature' to them

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Former Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland in the European Parliament

Brexit Party

Former Brexit Party MEP dies in diving accident in the Bahamas

The New European

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus