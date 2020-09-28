Concerns over 'missing' Gavin Williamson during row over universities

Video

Published: 11:15 AM September 28, 2020 Updated: 11:22 AM September 28, 2020

Social media users have expressed concerns for education secretary Gavin Williamson, who appears to have gone "missing" during a row over the government's handling of universities.

Williamson, who was criticised for his approach to A-Level and GCSE results, has not given a single interview since university students were forced to self-isolate in their halls at the start of the new semester.

And there has been talk of students being forced to stay in their accommodation over the Christmas holidays.

Williamson's disappearance has raised questions on Twitter.

Columnist Marina Hyde asked: "Has Gavin Williamson done a single interview about the universities situation? His silence is MESMERISING. Again"

Thomas Dvorak said: "Where is Gavin Williamson? Locked in a cupboard somewhere, stroking his pet tarantula? Exploring all the ways he can use that whip from his desk? Trying to fix the algorithm?"

Neil Waugh tweeted: "Thousands of students in 32 Universities Covid positive, and hundreds of schools have been infected. Not a f**king word from the education secretary, Gavin Williamson."

User @MDSouthend said: "Where the f**k is Gavin Williamson? Never have leaders and a government been so absent in this country. When the shit hits the fan they hide. Cowards all of them!!"

Adrian Crick quipped: "He shut up - but didn't go away..."

Dave Macladd joked: "No one thought Gavin Williamson would ever surpass the exam algorithm debacle but he’s proving them all wrong with the students trapped in halls forever debacle".

Labour has called for the education secretary to appear in front of parliament on Monday to set out "exactly what he is doing" to help universities put proper testing systems in place for students and staff.