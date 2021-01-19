GB News seeks to hire Nick Ferrari and Julia Hartley-Brewer to present on new channel

Published: 4:10 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM January 19, 2021

GB News is reportedly attempting to hire pro-Brexit commentators Nick Ferrari and Julia Hartley-Brewer to present parts of its 24-hour news channel.

The news channel will serve a conservative audience with presenters with strong opinions and attitude and aims to give a voice to viewers angered by feeling abandoned by the BBC.

It has been compared to a British Fox News and is being launched by former BBC political anchor Andrew Neil, with £60 million of funding from wealthy business figures, many of whom come from outside the UK.

Amongst those the company is looking to poach for the channel are LBC Radio presenter Ferrari and talkRADIO host Hartley-Brewer.

Boris Johnson's sister Rachel is also in the frame for the channel, according to the Evening Standard.

GB News is expected to launch in early 2021 around the same time as Rupert Murdoch is expected to launch his own right-wing leaning News UK television channel.

Murdoch's efforts are expected to air four or five hours each evening.