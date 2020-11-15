Dominic Cummings resignation will have no impact on Brexit, claims minister

Published: 12:16 PM November 15, 2020

The resignation of Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings will have no impact on crucial Brexit negotiations, environment secretary George Eustice said.

After days of turmoil in Number 10, which saw the exit of the prime minister’s right-hand man Cummings and Johnson’s director of communications Lee Cain, Eustice insisted talks with the EU on a future trade deal would not be affected.

Speaking to Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, Eustice said: “The negotiations have been led by David Frost from the beginning. He’s got a very talented, experienced team of technical experts around him.

“He’s led these negotiations from the start and obviously remains in place and continues to do so.

“So I don’t actually think the departure of Dominic Cummings makes any impact on the negotiations, since Lord Frost has been leading those.”

You may also want to watch:

Speaking to Times Radio, Eustice added: “It’s also the case – and this is no secret – that when you’re in more steady-state times and you need to build alliances, build relations with others, well that’s less Dominic’s forte and I think he would say that himself.”

He added: “Dominic Cummings is a force of nature. He will do his own thing, I’m sure. But look, as far as we’re concerned, there’s obviously been an episode.

“He’s chosen to leave. I’ve no reason to suspect he’ll be writing a blog.”

The comments came after it appeared Johnson will attempt to reassert control over his government by meeting with concerned Conservatives following a power struggle which saw two of his closest aides leave Downing Street.

The dramatic events have come as Brexit heads to a crucial phase next week, as London seeks a trade deal with Brussels before the end of the transition period on December 31.

The prime minister’s official spokesman, James Slack, insisted Johnson was not being distracted by the row.