George Eustice ridiculed after claiming Scotch eggs is a 'substantial meal'
- Credit: Twitter, LBC radio
Environment secretary George Eustice has been ridiculed after claiming that a Scotch egg "probably would" class as a substantial meal in a pub to allow people to have a drink.
The minister was ridiculed for entering the debate over what is classed as a "substantial" meal to go with alcohol in pubs in tier two areas after a lack of clarity from the government.
LBC presenter Nick Ferrari asked what constitutes as a meal - and whether a Scotch egg would be substantial enough.
"I think a Scotch egg probably would count as a substantial meal if there were table service," he said, before adding "and often that might count as a starter".
"This is a term that's understood in licensing - you can have the concept of a table license for alcohol that also requires you to serve a substantial meal."
"So we can serve Scotch eggs", noted Ferrari, to some bemusement from listeners.
Pip Tomson responded: "Great. I’ll have a packet of crisps delivered on a plate then.."
"What about a pickled egg?", queries Phil Ritchie.
Twitter user @4Spinspel wrote: "I can't believe we're seriously discussing this. The absolute lunacy of it."
Another replied: "Fifteen pints of Stella and scotch egg please? Completely bizarre."
Mark O'Toole wrote: "They haven’t got a clue, never heard a scotch egg called a meal before!"
Karen Shaf, meanwhile, tweeted: "Ironic, isn’t it? One minute, the government are denying kids a substantial school meal and the next insisting that a paying adult has to have one if they want a beer or glass of wine in a pub."
"Maybe the government is trying to redefine the meaning of 'food poverty'," commented Anita Bellows.
"They're actually taking the piss now, aren't they?" asked Peter McClean.
