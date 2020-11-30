George Eustice ridiculed after claiming Scotch eggs is a 'substantial meal'

Video

Published: 11:37 AM November 30, 2020 Updated: 11:53 AM November 30, 2020

Environment secretary George Eustice has been ridiculed after claiming that a Scotch egg "probably would" class as a substantial meal in a pub to allow people to have a drink.

The minister was ridiculed for entering the debate over what is classed as a "substantial" meal to go with alcohol in pubs in tier two areas after a lack of clarity from the government.

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari asked what constitutes as a meal - and whether a Scotch egg would be substantial enough.

"I think a Scotch egg probably would count as a substantial meal if there were table service," he said, before adding "and often that might count as a starter".

"This is a term that's understood in licensing - you can have the concept of a table license for alcohol that also requires you to serve a substantial meal."

"So we can serve Scotch eggs", noted Ferrari, to some bemusement from listeners.

Pip Tomson responded: "Great. I’ll have a packet of crisps delivered on a plate then.."

"What about a pickled egg?", queries Phil Ritchie.

Heading out for a pint in Tier 2: https://t.co/b2Gk7gyBmJ pic.twitter.com/u2rAhJdLwi — Sam (@SFX24) November 30, 2020

Twitter user @4Spinspel wrote: "I can't believe we're seriously discussing this. The absolute lunacy of it."

Another replied: "Fifteen pints of Stella and scotch egg please? Completely bizarre."

Mark O'Toole wrote: "They haven’t got a clue, never heard a scotch egg called a meal before!"

Scotch eggs don't get enough love btw, I'm glad the government is committed to tackling this. There's a place that does them outside Kings Cross and they're so good I still dream of them now. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 30, 2020

Karen Shaf, meanwhile, tweeted: "Ironic, isn’t it? One minute, the government are denying kids a substantial school meal and the next insisting that a paying adult has to have one if they want a beer or glass of wine in a pub."

"Maybe the government is trying to redefine the meaning of 'food poverty'," commented Anita Bellows.

"They're actually taking the piss now, aren't they?" asked Peter McClean.





