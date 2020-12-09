News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

EU one of the biggest winners of Brexit, claims former Tory chancellor

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 9:41 AM December 9, 2020   
Michel Barnier arrives in London

The EU's Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier (left), arriving in London from the Eurostar - Credit: Aaron Chown/ PA

Former Tory chancellor George Osborne has claimed that one of the biggest winners of Brexit will be the European Union.

Writing in the Evening Standard, Osborne said that although the "sovereignists" would be clear victors, he said there was so few of them who would actually welcome the outcome of Brexit.

He explained: "Even among Eurosceptics, most wanted to be in a 'common market'. But now we’re out of that. At every turn these last four years, the economy has been sacrificed to maintain the purity of sovereignty."

He said the nationalists were also unlikely winners - not just in England - but in Scotland and Northern Ireland too.

"Here in England they have got their black passport back in blue form. In Scotland and Northern Ireland, the prize is bigger. History may show the nationalists there to be the biggest beneficiaries of Brexit — which is ironic as they didn’t vote for it."



Pointing to the fact Scotland is likely to get another independence referendum, a united Ireland is also a "realistic prospect".

You may also want to watch:

But the former Tory MP also claimed that the EU - and the negotiating team - were also a big winner from Brexit.

"Holding all the cards, they set out with the goal of making leaving the EU so unattractive that no other nation would follow us. Indeed, in the years since Brexit, that prospect has got less and less likely. Now everyone can see the water is boiling, no one else wants to jump in."

Have your say on this story and the big news stories of the week by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk. You can also continue the debate on our Facebook group.


Most Read

  1. 1 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
  2. 2 Video disproves Tory claims that Boris Johnson's 'oven-ready deal' only referred to Withdrawal Agreement
  3. 3 Brexiteers in Europe are 'moaning the most now', claims Briton living abroad
  1. 4 Michael Gove reminded he swore on his job that government won't back down on Internal Market Bill
  2. 5 Tories tell SNP MP to withdraw speech claiming party has 'casual relationship with truth'
  3. 6 Dawn French reveals she dumped ex-boyfriend because he was a Tory
  4. 7 'As thick as two planks': Brexiteer MP mocked after proposal for new tariff system
  5. 8 All 357 MPs who voted to reinstate law-breaking clauses in Brexit bill
  6. 9 Tory Brexiteers issue fresh warning to Boris Johnson ahead of EU meeting
  7. 10 Brexiteer struggles to name one EU rule he dislikes
Brexit
European Union

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boris Johnson | Video

Piers Morgan has perfect response to James Cleverly over Brexit...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Brexit | Opinion

How Boris Johnson destroyed the UK's global standing

Donald Macintyre

Author Picture Icon

Boris Johnson | Video

James Cleverly insists Boris Johnson has delivered his 'oven-ready'...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Brexit

All of the best replies to David Davis claiming Britain has been...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus