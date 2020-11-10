Video
Boris Johnson ignored advice of four former PMs over coronavirus strategy
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Boris Johnson ignored the advice of four former prime ministers over his coronavirus strategy, it has been revealed.
Former Tory chancellor George Osborne revealed that Conservatives David Cameron and John Major joined forces with Labour politicians Tony Blair and Gordon Brown to write a private letter to Downing Street back in July.
They urged Johnson to focus on improving the struggling and underperforming test and trace system before the second wave hit.
"All the former prime minister's bar one wrote privately to Boris Johnson in July, saying this was the priority, and I still feel it's been too much something that has been given to the health department, given to the NHS, and the rest of the government has not thrown the full weight of the British state behind it," he told Times Radio.
"And it's been distracted by other things, you know, and it shouldn't be this is the absolute number one overwhelming priority facing the country".
Osborne revealed how only Theresa May did not sign, as she remains a backbench MP.
Presenter Matt Chorley responded: "My understanding is it was everyone but Theresa May. I don't know why she didn't want to write the letter...
Most Read
- 1 John Redwood sends 'warning letter' to Joe Biden over Brexit
- 2 John Major savages Brexit warning Britain will 'never be a great power again'
- 3 'There is no special relationship with Boris Johnson', warns Joe Biden camp
- 4 Joe Biden prioritises phone calls with Merkel and Macron - as Johnson still waits
- 5 Tory MPs hatching plan to topple Boris Johnson if he does not resign in spring
- 6 Former Tory minister backs Keir Starmer to be next PM
- 7 Claire Fox attacks opponents of Brexit bill - before accidentally voting against it
- 8 Brexiteer peer branded racist for calling Kamala Harris 'the Indian'
- 9 Iain Duncan Smith tells Joe Biden that Brexit 'has nothing to do with him'
- 10 Matt Hancock runs away from Good Morning Britain cameras as boycott continues
"If you've got Conservative and Labour prime ministers who've between them have got many decades of experience ... that I think is something that should have been listened to."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.