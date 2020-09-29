Former minister claims Boris Johnson 'doesn't really believe in Brexit'

Video

Published: 11:19 AM September 29, 2020

A former Tory minister has claimed that Boris Johnson "doesn't really believe in Brexit" and that once he has achieved a deal he will be gone.

George Walden, a former minister and Tory MP until 1997, said due to the pandemic the prime minister will deliver on his goal to "get Brexit done", and that he will use Trumpian rhetoric to try to sell that deal to Leave voters.

He explained to Good Morning Britain: "What's going to happen now, because we're in such a dire situation, because there's no question of having no deal - in the middle of a pandemic that would be lunacy - therefore we're going to have a deal.

"And rather like Trump, Johnson is going to say it's the greatest deal ever.

"We have to go through with this and suffer the consequences.

"My hope is that he will perhaps fade away himself quite soon and we get a proper leader and a proper cabinet."

And he explained that he does not genuinely believe Johnson is a Brexiteer at heart.

He continued: "I know Boris Johnson, and Boris Johnson doesn't believe in anything except Boris Johnson.

"Gradually, it's not only me saying that, the country knows this. He doesn't really believe in Brexit, he was just sort of a spin the cards for him."



