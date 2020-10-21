Video

Published: 1:39 PM October 21, 2020 Updated: 1:42 PM October 21, 2020

The Greens–European Free Alliance MEP for Germany Theresa Reintke in the European parliament - Credit: Bloomberg, Twitter

A German MEP has told Boris Johnson to "stop blaming others for your own actions" as she blasted the prime minister's handling of the Brexit process.

Theresa Reintke, an MEP for the Greens–European Free Alliance in the European parliament, accused Johnson of lying to the British public during a stinging assessment of his management of Brexit trade talks.

"Boris Johnson has been lying to the people in the UK.







"The £350 million for the NHS after Brexit; no customs checks between Northern Ireland, Ireland, and the rest of the UK; and then this over-ready deal that basically just needed signing on the future relations between the EU and the UK.

"Come on! These lies have to stop."

She urged Johnson to be more upfront with the British public: "First, Brexit is a mess, second, finding a solution to this mess is not going to be easy for a either side but thirdly, and I think this is important, there might not be a good outcome to this but there are many different levels to how difficult this can become.

"So, prime minister, stop blaming others for your own actions. Take responsibility and come back to the negotiation table and avoid the worst outcome for the people in the UK.

"You owe it to them."

The MEP's comment follows calls by Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, for Britain to return to the negotiating table after Brexit trade talks collapsed last week.

In an address to the European parliament, Barnier said the EU would seek the "necessary compromises on both sides" in order to reach a deal before the December 31.

He said Brussels would its "utmost to reach an agreement and we will do so right up until the last day which it’s possible to do so, our doors will always remain open right up until the very end.”

The MEP's speech received plenty of praise on Twitter.

Helen wrote: "Excellent speech from @TerryReintke in the @Europarl_EN pointing out that Johnson has lied to the British people with his 'oven ready' Brexit promise #BorisOut."

Great speech, pity we can only get the truth from #MEPs these days https://t.co/q9zXHEqKKi — Mark Hadley (@Marc_Hadley) October 21, 2020

Cameron T Skinner posted: "German MEP Theresa Reintke kicking three bells outta Johnson."

German MEP Theresa Reintke kicking three bells outta Johnson Everything she says is 100% accurate... https://t.co/EH8O7QMoZH — Cameron T Skinner...🦊🐶🐱🦔🦉🐳🐝❤NHS❤Animals (@tristan2021) October 21, 2020

John Withington asked: "Wouldn't it be great if 1 @Conservatives MP, just one, cared as much about the British people as this #German MEP?"

Ian Mayo felt like clapping while one user said he was about to cry.

Glyn Dore thanked the Reintke for speaking up. She wrote: "Thanks @TerryReintke for speaking up for UK citizens again! Thanks for speaking the truth and for being the voice that we all lost."

Thanks @TerryReintke for speaking up for UK citizens again!



Thanks for speaking the truth and for being the voice that we all lost. 🙏🇪🇺🇬🇧 — Glyn Dore 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@glyndore) October 21, 2020

Britain's chief negotiator, Lord David Frost, will have further discussions with Barnier on Wednesday, Downing Street said following the European Union negotiator’s “significant” comments earlier.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “We note with interest that the EU’s negotiator, speaking to the European parliament this morning, has commented in a significant way on the issues behind the current difficulties in our talks.

“We are studying carefully what was said.

“David Frost will discuss the situation when he speaks to Michel Barnier later today.”