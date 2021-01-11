Government launches new post-Brexit healthcare insurance scheme to replace EHIC cards
- Credit: PA
A new insurance card enabling UK travellers to access healthcare in the European Union has been launched.
Global Health Insurance Cards (GHIC) became available on Monday as part of the UK’s post-Brexit deal with the EU.
It replaces European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC), which covered EU countries as well as some non-EU countries such as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, as well as some other overseas territories.
The Department of Health and Social Care said both cards offer equivalent protection for “emergency and medically-necessary healthcare needs” when a UK resident is in the EU on a temporary stay.
GHICs are free of charge on the NHS website, and travellers only need to apply for a new card when their EHIC expires.
You may also want to watch:
They are advised to apply at least two weeks before their next trip.
Health Minister Edward Argar said: “Our deal with the EU ensures the right for our citizens to access necessary healthcare on their holidays and travels to countries in the EU will continue.
Most Read
- 1 The rocky road to Rejoin
- 2 Dominic Cummings signals intention to 'oust' Remainer civil servants in vengeful tweet
- 3 Priti Patel confronted by Sky News presenter after failure to denounce Donald Trump
- 4 Former Trump adviser warns of 'another insurrection' on US Capitol ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
- 5 No 10 tweet calling for questions ahead of Covid press conference backfires spectacularly
- 6 Irish politician launches bid to have Leave.EU audited amid concerns it is breaking data protection rules
- 7 Government drops plans for White House style press briefings
- 8 Brexiteer cuts off presenter to lambast teachers concerned about homeschooling during lockdown
- 9 No 10 defends Stanley Johnson receiving two coronavirus vaccines while others don't
- 10 Downing Street insists 'no clamour for vaccines after 8pm'
“The GHIC is a key element of the UK’s future relationship with the EU and will provide certainty and security for all UK residents.”
People are being warned that an EHIC or GHIC is not a replacement for insurance.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.