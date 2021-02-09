Glenda Jackson: Theresa May was treated badly as PM because she is a woman
The New European
- Credit: Parliament Live
Former Labour MP Glenda Jackson has said former prime minister Theresa May was treated badly by the country because she was a woman.
The actress and former MP, 84, told the Radio Times the previous Conservative leader was poorly treated by her own party, as well as others.
She made the comments while discussing her portrayal of Elizabeth I in the BBC series Elizabeth R.
“It never crossed Elizabeth’s mind that she was not the absolute monarch,” she told the magazine.
“With Thatcher, it was entirely different. It was such a change, a shock for Britain, to have a woman as prime minister.
You may also want to watch:
“Even now; I mean, look at how badly the country treated Theresa May. Not only her own party, but the opposition and the press.”
She added her treatment “absolutely” constituted misogyny.
Most Read
- 1 'The virus was turning me into a rodent': What I've learned from my Covid experience
- 2 ‘Chaotic’ town council meeting becomes unlikely internet sensation
- 3 Pro-Brexit politicians told to stop 'crying salty tears' and accept consequences of their actions
- 4 Boris Johnson enraged by Scotland farce
- 5 French ferry company announces new post-Brexit routes which bypass UK
- 6 The shape of Brexit Britain is becoming clearer
- 7 Brexiteer to advise Boris Johnson on Scotland after previous aide is pushed out following row
- 8 EU ends Welsh and Scottish hopes of rejoining Erasmus scheme
- 9 The big threat to the vaccine rollout
- 10 Beekeeper told 15 million bees could be burned due to Brexit rules
Jackson criticised her successor, saying she would be “lying if I thought Boris Johnson was the right prime minister, or that his cabinet are leaders in their field”.
MORE: 'We will move closer to Europe' - David Lidington on his campaign to transform the Tories
“But if there is a silver lining to this appalling disease, it’s that we have seen, written in capital letters, how unequal a society we live in,” she added.
“I’m amazed people didn’t know that beforehand. The worst infected are those who were worse off before: people have had damage done to them who did absolutely nothing to deserve it.”
Jackson, a Labour MP from 1992 to 2015, said she is “particularly glad” to see new female MPs representing the party.
She said there is “a new energy level to the party”.
The full interview is in Radio Times magazine, out now.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.