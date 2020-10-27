Video

Published: 3:03 PM October 27, 2020

Piers Morgan has ripped into Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, describing his approach as "catastrophically wrong" and calling him a "blustering buffoon" on Australian television.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said the virus had been a "nightmare" for may across the world, but particularly so in the UK.

Appearing on Australian chat show Today, Morgan vented his frustration with Downing Street in a hard-hitting monologue live on Australian national television.







Morgan said: "We've got an absolutely woeful government led by Boris Johnson who is just a blustering buffoon and every single decision he's taken has turned out to be catastrophically wrong.

"As a result, we have the worst coronavirus death toll in Europe and the worst economic meltdown too and it's showing no sign of improving, sadly."

He added: "Bad decision are still being taken. It's not a happy time to be in this country."

Morgan's comment comes as the UK's coronavirus death toll surpassed 60,000, the Guardian reports, and large swathes of the North of the country remain under tight lockdown restrictions.

Continuing his assault on No 10, Morgan claimed the government's decision to impose a nationwide lockdown two weeks too late back in March had cost 25,000 lives.

He said the government "sent 25,000 elderly people, many with Covid, without tests, into care homes" which he claimed lead to a secondary epidemic.

He added: "We let 20 million people fly into the country in a two-months period right through March, April from some of the worst hit places in the world like Italy and China without any testing.

"We really let this virus run rip through the country and we've paid a very, very heavy price.

"It's been a disaster."

@ConnieSpanners tweeted: "Never thought I would say this but well said Piers!!! Absolutely spot on"

"I know many people don’t like Piers Morgan but he speaks his mind and frankly puts the facts in your face this just shows you how awful this government has been dealing with this pandemic and we should get rid of them as soon as possible," one user posted.

"Spot on, every word," said another.