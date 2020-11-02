Video
Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson over national lockdown announcement
Piers Morgan has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson's decision to introduce a nationwide lockdown over the weekend.
Morgan said the government's announcement had come too late and accused Johnson of having no plan to get the nation out lockdown.
The lockdown, expected to come into force on Thursday, will see non-essential shops close and people confined indoors following dire predictions coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalisations could double the number reached during the first wave in the spring.
The Good Morning Britain presenter asked how many people were going to die because the prime minister "dithered and delayed" his decision to introduce a lockdown.
Morgan said: "Just 12 days ago - that was October 22nd - that's when the prime minister of this country mocked the leader of the opposition for saying we should have a two- to three-week circuit breaker [lockdown] which is what the SAGE committee (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies)... recommended back at the end of September.
"The prime minister, who followed the science, ignored the science and the big question now is, how many people are going to die in the next few weeks, again, unnecessarily, because this prime minister dithered and delayed and got torn to all sides of this debate and couldn't make a damn decision."
"How much damage is going to be done?" interrupted co-host Susanna Reid before adding: "SAGE scientists suggested a couple of weeks circuit breaker. We now know it's going to be at least four weeks."
The pair then hit out at claims by Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove that the lockdown could be extended beyond December 2.
"Now, [Gove] says that and then Downing Street say 'No, no, no,' the jibbering, blithering fool then says that's not what we meant at all.
"Well, what do you mean Boris Johnson? Why have you delayed? What do you believe? What do you have to say for mocking the leader of the Labour Party for telling you to do what you're now doing?
"It is a complete shambles," ranted Morgan as he challenged government ministers to appear on his show and end a 188-day boycott of GMB which the presenter described as "pathetic" and "gutless".
Twitter users echoed Morgan's outrage.
Helen Salmon tweeted: "I’m not a fan but Piers Morgan says what many of us think. He is right - gutless and useless."
Landscape photographer Adam Butler posted: "I must say I agree with Piers here. He is spot on. The government is a disgrace and have not got a grip on anything. No plan, no vision, no idea."
In a swipe at Dominic Cummings, one user wrote: "What do you expect when he's using the advice of a man that ignores his own advice?"
