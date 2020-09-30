Piers Morgan calls Boris Johnson a 'bumbling fool' over Covid rules confusion

Video

Published: 9:45 AM September 30, 2020 Updated: 9:46 AM September 30, 2020

Piers Morgan has called Boris Johnson a "drongo" and a "bumbling fool" as he reacted to the prime minister's confusion over the latest Covid-19 restriction rules.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said Johnson was the "captain of the Titanic taking us down" as he renewed calls for him to go.

He told viewers: "He not only doesn't know the rules, he also breaks the rules that he does know."

He showed pictures of Johnson trying his hand at woodwork during a visit to a college on Tuesday, saying: "No mask, no social distancing."

Morgan added: "People around him thinking nothing other than who is this drongo, and what is he doing. He couldn't even shave wood properly. He is just a bumbling fool. It has got beyond a joke.

"This man is running the country in the biggest crisis, health-wise and economically, that we have faced in our lifetime and he is a bumbling fool who doesn't even know his rule of six.

"Something has got to change. We cannot be in this rudderless position with the captain of the Titanic taking us down."

Morgan's comments come after the prime minister admitted he "misspoke" during a press conference on Tuesday about new coronavirus restrictions in the North East.

Johnson ran contrary to government advice when he said groups of six could meet indoors, but not outside.

Tweeting an apology that afternoon, Johnson wrote: "Apologies, I misspoke today.

"In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home.

"You should also avoid socialising with other households outside."

Neil Poulsom praised Morgan on Twitter, writing: "Pretty good summation to be honest."

"Bang on Piers," wrote one user.

"Never thought I’d agree with Piers quite as much as I do on this but there you go strange times," posted another.

"Piers and Susanna speaking for millions of us," said a third.

But Morgan also had his detractors.

"Whilst Piers Morgan is correct about Johnson being a bumbling fool, he conveniently forgets he helped put him there and Johnson has always been a bumbling fool protected by class privilege. Own it Piers," Trade unionist Stephen Brown shared.

Whilst Piers Morgan is correct about Johnson being a bumbling fool, he conveniently forgets he helped put him there and Johnson has always been a bumbling fool protected by class privilege.

Andrew added: "Piers is going to far. As someone who was bullied for years, he is turning into a big bully..."