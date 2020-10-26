Piers Morgan must expose the government's Brexit betrayal

Opinion

Published: 8:23 PM October 26, 2020

Re: Alastair Campbell on Piers Morgan. Though I used to find Piers insufferable, I now looking forward to his combative take on all things Covid-19 and the disastrous no-deal Brexit prospect.

Last Monday I felt a tad deflated not to see him and Susanna Reid hosting Good Morning Britain, even with the estimable and brave Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh as replacements. He is a ‘must tune in’ every morning, especially to hear him repeat the no-show mantra detailing the failure of any government minister to appear on the show.

Hopefully the dire brinkmanship of the trade talks will exercise his justifiable ire even further and he will explore forensically the ineptitude of this gung-ho government, we are currently saddled with. Although he might do a ‘Whatever’, you just never can tell.

Judith A. Daniels

Great Yarmouth

“What on earth have we done? We should have done everything we could to stop this madness from happening, and given Johnson’s uselessness on Covid, his lies to win Brexit, and his uselessness at making it happen, It’s time to take to the streets and get him out.” So wrote Alastair Campbell in TNE #215.

Since then, the government has hinted it might send in the military to settle its dispute with Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester.

I am reminded that Margaret Thatcher considered using the army to crush the miners, but used the police instead, damaging their reputation severely. I am also reminded that Priti Patel has considered using the Navy to prevent immigrants from crossing the Channel.

Being angry won’t rid Britain of this menace – we need action. The situation is so dire that yes, we must take to the streets.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Peter Kellner’s fascinating poll of American voters (“The truth about the disunited States”, TNE #215) shows them becoming less extreme and divided, except where party loyalties are concerned. Some 37% of Democrats would now be upset if their son or daughter married a Republican (+17% from when the same question was asked in 2008) and 38% of Republicans feel the same way about having a Democrat as a son- or daughter-in-law (+10% on 2008).

These big increases were balanced against an increase in liberal attitudes when other questions are asked, so they can only be down to hatred of or love for Donald Trump.

I wonder whether the 2016 referendum will polarise Britain in the same way in the years ahead. Would other TNE readers be happy to welcome a Leave voter into the family?

John Cornell

Manchester

