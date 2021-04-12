Gordon Brown says ministers 'must never' lobby government as fallout over Greensill scandal continues
- Credit: Sky News
Gordon Brown has said former prime ministers "must never" lobby government for commercial purposes as he admonished David Cameron's own efforts.
The former prime minister also chided ministers who allowed Cameron to lobby them through unofficial channels.
Brown told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Former prime ministers must never be lobbying for commercial purposes. Current ministers should not be entertaining such lobbying.
"It simply brings public service into disrepute."
If such situations could not be stopped, Brown said, news laws should be passed to stop former ministers lobbying for five years after leaving government.
The comments came after Cameron broke his silence on the controversy on Sunday saying he should have contacted ministers through "formal" channels but had not breached code of conducting rules on lobbying.
MORE: Cameron met with Saudi crown prince a year after journalist’s murder
You may also want to watch:
Under the current guidelines, senior civil servants and ministers are banned from lobbying for two years after they leave government, a rule Cameron followed.
The Sunday Times published a series of stories about Cameron's lobbying efforts on behalf of Greensill Capital.
Most Read
- 1 The stench of scandal seeping out from Britain
- 2 How the vaccines have shifted opinions over Brexit
- 3 Major and Blair were right about Brexit and Northern Ireland
- 4 Why is devout Jacob Rees-Mogg so quiet about Boris Johnson's affairs?
- 5 The symbolism behind the reopening of pubs
- 6 Why the EU is no longer the elephant in the room in the Netherlands
- 7 David Cameron and Matt Hancock discussed NHS scheme over 'private drink'
- 8 Cross-party group set up to assess impact of UK’s post-Brexit trade deals
- 9 Dominic Cummings' new venture could cause concern for No 10
- 10 What Keir Starmer must do next
It revealed the former Tory prime minister texted chancellor Rishi Sunak and other Treasury ministers over access to government-backed emergency loans during the pandemic.
The paper also reported that health secretary Matt Hancock had met Cameron and his financier boss Lex Greensill for a "private drink" in 2019 to discuss a new payment scheme for the NHS.
An ally of Hancock said he had "acted in entirely the correct way".
In a statement realised on Sunday, Cameron said: "I have reflected on this at length. There are important lessons to be learnt.
"In my representations to government, I was breaking no codes of conduct and no government rules."
He added: "As a former prime minister, I accept that communications with government need to be done through only the most formal of channels, so there can be no room for misinterpretation."
Labour is calling for an investigation into the matter.
Labour's Rachel Reeves said: "The events unfolding over the last few weeks stretch across government and affect thousands of people.
"Transparency and accountability are crucial and that requires the utmost openness from government to establish the full facts behind this scandal."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.