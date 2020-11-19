Boris Johnson needs Brexit deal to guarantee vaccine distribution, warns Gordon Brown

Published: 10:08 AM November 19, 2020

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has warned that Boris Johnson needs to secure a Brexit deal with the EU to guarantee distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

Brown pointed out that the Pfizer vaccine, in particular, requires distribution links with Belgium, where its manufacturing site is based.

He said that Britain without a deal with the EU will end up at "war" with both America and Europe, which puts at risk its plans for a vaccine roll-out.

He told Good Morning Britain: "This was a problem we expected with the flu vaccine if we had a no deal.

"Because so much of our medical equipment and our medical supplies actually do come from mainland Europe.

"Just like so much of our food comes from mainland Europe.

"So it's really important that we don't have a no deal."

He continued: "It's really important because if he doesn't have a deal then he's going to be at war with Europe and at war with America.

"President Biden has made it very clear that he won't tolerate an American trade deal with Britain if we break the Good Friday Agreement.

"So there's a lot at stake and I hope we can get an agreement soon.

"We really don't want the chaos of not having a deal by Christmas."