Labour calls for probe into government's Covid-19 contracts after leaked documents show they were given to 'VIPs'
- Credit: BBC One
Labour is demanding an investigation into a leaked dossier which shows hundreds of millions of pounds worth of coronavirus contracts were handed to "VIPs".
Documents leaked by the Good Law Project, an anti-corruption watchdog, allegedly expose special procurement channels that allowed contractors to bid for work without needing to undergo the normal tendering process.
The organisation - which has launched a legal case - claims the Cabinet Office was "feeding its contacts into the procurement process" and that the value of contracts was only evaluated if prices were "25% above the average".
Shadow cabinet office minister Rachel Reeves accused ministers of "putting the profit of their friends and donors above NHS workers" who were in desperate need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the height of the pandemic.
She said: "The deeper you delve into this Tory government’s Covid outsourcing, the more disturbing it gets.
You may also want to watch:
"Not only were some of these ‘VIPs’ paid over the odds – in one case for unusable PPE – they were awarded these contracts at the height of the crisis when our NHS workers needed urgent, high-quality PPE.”
The Good Law Project claimed firms made "enormous margins" of up to 45% on contracts worth "hundreds of millions of pounds".
Most Read
- 1 Tory MP blames 'chaotic parents' for children going to school hungry
- 2 Boris Johnson 'hid in bedroom' to avoid grilling on Brexit stance days before becoming PM
- 3 Tory MP says policies no longer match 'principles on which millions have backed us'
- 4 UKIP set to select 'Dr Gammons' as candidate for London mayoral election
- 5 George Osborne says it is 'game over' for Boris Johnson over free school meals
- 6 Andy Burnham could have been 'halfway through tenure as PM by now', claims commentator
- 7 Liz Truss to deliver speech rejecting 'Britain First' strategy ahead of US election
- 8 Danny Dyer praised for criticisms of Tory party - pointing out Etonians can't run the country
- 9 Minister sparks concerns about pig semen after Brexit
- 10 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
It alleges three companies, all with connections to Tory figures, were handed more than £500 million in government contracts.
MORE: Government hands private companies £180m to carry out Brexit contracts
Labour has previously called for an investigation from the National Audit Office (NAO) into the government's procurement decisions.
The NAO is already looking into deals worth more than £830 million which were awarded to at least 12 different companies earlier this year.
Among the deals that have raised eyebrows is a £32 million contract to pest control firm PestFix, a company with listed net assets of only £18,000, to source surgical gowns.
Public First, whose co-owner James Frayne had been contracted by Michael Gove for separate work in the past, and worked with Dominic Cummings, was given £840,000 to assess the effectiveness of the government’s coronavirus advice, although it was also listed as helping to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period.
Critics have said much of the work was not advertised and that no official notice of the award was published.
A government spokesperson said: “We have been working tirelessly to deliver PPE to protect our health and social care staff throughout the pandemic, with more than 4.4 billion items delivered so far and 32 billion items ordered to provide a continuous supply to the frontline over the coming months.
“Proper due diligence is carried out for all government contracts and we take these checks extremely seriously.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.