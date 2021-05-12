Government to set up inquiry into coronavirus pandemic

Published: 12:49 PM May 12, 2021

Boris Johnson has said the government will set up an independent public inquiry with statutory powers into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: PA

The government will set up an independent public inquiry with statutory powers into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister told MPs the inquiry would be able to take oral evidence under oath and will place “the state’s actions under the microscope”.







Johnson told the Commons: “This inquiry must be able to look at the events of the last year in the cold light of day and identify the key issues that will make a difference for the future.

“Free to scrutinise every document to hear from all the key players and analyse and learn from the breadth of our response.

“That’s the right way, I think, to get the answers that the people of this country deserve and to ensure that our United Kingdom is better prepared for any future pandemic.”

You may also want to watch:

It comes as NHS sources told the PA news agency that people aged 38 and 39 will be able to book their Covid-19 vaccinations from Thursday morning in England.



