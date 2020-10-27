Government hands private companies £180m to carry out Brexit contracts
Deloitte and McKinsey are among a raft of private companies awarded £180 million in Brexit-related contracts by the government.
Data released by the government and analysed by the Byline Times has revealed that six firms were handed identical contracts worth £30 million each for the provision of "strategic programme management" regarding the end of Brexit transition period.
The contracts, which run from September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021 were given to corporate giants McKinsey, Bain and Company, KPMG, Accenture, Deloitte, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) - six of the world's largest consultancy firms - with an option to extend for another year, bring the total spend to £360 million.
The Byline Times reported that contractors were being ask to support "the successful delivery of the UK's economic and political independence" from "the EU and the rest of the world".
Workers could be placed into any government department and are expected to contribute to areas related to immigration, international trade, food, agriculture, animal welfare, and the healthcare supply chain.
The data also revealed the Cabinet Office has spent £88 million on similar contracts over the past two years.
McKinsey was paid £563,000 - £14,000 a day - for six weeks' work helping to define the "vision, purpose and narrative" of the National Institute for Health Protection, the health body set up to replace Public Health England. The organisation will be run by Dido Harding, who also runs NHS Test and Trace and was a former McKinsey employee, the paper alleges.
This comes as the government came under fire earlier this month for paying private contractors more than £7,000 to assist with the development of England's ailing test and trace system.
Defending the decision to pay the Boston Consulting Group £40 million for 10 consultants to do four months works earlier this year, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said it was "absolutely vital that we have all the expertise required from the private and the public sector in order to improve testing".
The Cabinet Office has been approached for comment.
