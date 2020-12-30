Government extends MPs Christmas recess to January 11

Published: 12:43 PM December 30, 2020 Updated: 12:54 PM December 30, 2020

The House of Commons Christmas recess is being extended to January 11 following the vote on Brexit, Downing Street has said.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the move was in recognition of the fact that many MPs had had to work through Christmas to prepare for the recall of Parliament to ratify the EU trade deal.

The spokesman said that it was also in recognition of the extra work that the parliamentary staff had had to do over the holiday period to allow MPs to return.

The move comes as further coronavirus restrictions for some parts of England are expected to be announced by the health secretary in a bid to help tackle the spread of the disease which has led to “significant pressure” on the NHS.

It comes as hospitals in England struggle under the strain of dealing with a higher number of Covid-19 patients than ever during the pandemic, surpassing the first wave peak that was seen in April.