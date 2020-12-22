Government lines up key dates next week for Brexit vote
The government has reportedly planned to recall MPs to the House of Commons next week to vote on a possible deal between Westminster and Brussels over Brexit.
MPs must be given at least 48 hours notice before returning to parliament, with the government unlikely to recall politicians over the festive period, even if a deal is imminent.
The Telegraph reports next Wednesday and Thursday (December 30 and 31) have been lined up for a possible vote - hours before the transition period ends at 11pm on Thursday.
Government sources have said that a bill is expected to be drafted within 48 hours of a deal, with a vote put to the Commons and Lords, and secondary legislation passed the following day.
A government source told the newspaper: "Is it good form this side of Christmas, doing it so late?
"MPs would like to read the thing first.
"After Christmas would give it a bit of breathing space and give drafters a bit more time to make sure everything is watertight."
Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has previously confirmed that MPs would be asked to return to vote if a deal was agreed.
He said: "Should a deal be secured, it is the government's intention to request a recall in order that parliament may pass the necessary legislation.
"Parliament has and continues to do its duty, and has long shown it can act quickly and decisively when needed.
"I'm sure the whole House will agree the country would expect nothing less."
