Graham Norton criticises Priti Patel claiming 'it's extraordinary she’s in charge of anything'

Published: 2:45 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 2:51 PM January 12, 2021

Priti Patel in the House of Commons - Credit: Parliament Live

Television and radio presenter Graham Norton has criticised home secretary Priti Patel - claiming "it's extraordinary she’s in charge of anything".

The chat show host and Eurovision commentator lambasted the Tory minister, along with Boris Johnson, comparing Patel to a lunch monitor.

Asked by the Sunday Times to give three words to sum up Boris Johnson, he said: "Not for me," before adding: "But he won an election and that's democracy".

Asked for a view on Carrie Symonds, he replied: “Well, she’s had sex with Boris Johnson …”

Turning his attention to Priti Patel, he continued: “I don’t think she’s had sex with Boris Johnson,” before sighing.

“I mean, it’s extraordinary she’s in charge of anything.

"Her life does seem to have been, you know, untroubled by success. But she’s in that job and she seems to love it.

"There’s one in every school, right? Telling on people and monitoring the lunch queue: ‘There’s no saving places!’ That’s her.”

On Dominic Cummings, the BBC star continued: "I do find him interesting. I just don’t know what his agenda ever was.

"Is he getting rich out of this? Does he like to feel powerful? To feel clever?

"I mean, being around Boris’s cabinet would be a good way to feel clever. You would walk out of that room thinking, I am an intellectual giant! But whether he is clever or not, I don’t know.”

But Norton's criticisms weren't directed at just the Tories.

On Keir Starmer he said: "Labour should be part of the conversation but… It’s interesting because it’s such an open goal. But there’s no one on the pitch".