Transport secretary tells public not to take travel advice from him

Published: 5:13 PM January 15, 2021

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has encouraged the public not to listen to him on advice about when to book holidays.

The cabinet minister admitted he would be the last person to take travel advice from after he imposed quarantine restrictions on Spain within an hour of arriving there on holiday.

Shapps was forced to fly back from his family holiday in July before self-isolating for 14 days when returning in Britian.

He said the quarantine measures for Span were a "necessary emergency imposition" due to rising cases in the country.

Asked by the BBC if he would recommend those pensioners that have had the jab book a summer holiday, he said: "I am the last person you should take travel advice on this from.

"I remember about this time last year, or a little bit later, being asked whether I would book a summer holiday. We then had the travel corridors and I did book, I went to Spain with my family.

"And, within an hour of getting there, I, myself, put Spain... took them out of the travel corridor, meaning that I needed to come home and start my quarantine, leaving my family there.

"So, don't take any travel advice from me."