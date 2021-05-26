Minister claims Dominic Cummings undermined government's public health message
- Credit: PA
Transport secretary Grant Shapps, who defended Dominic Cummings after his trip to Barnard Castle during lockdown last year, has admitted the former aide had undermined the government’s public health message.
“I thought he was right at the time to stand by his family, to go into effective quarantine, and that’s what he did,” Shapps told the BBC.
“I accept it was a moment which actually in the public’s mind undermined the wider messages and I accept that.
“I thought he was doing what he thought was right by his family at the time.”
But he dismissed the focus on Cummings as “Westminster bubble stuff” and “I do find this obsession about one single adviser a bit odd”.
Asked whether Cummings is a liar, he said: “I will leave it to others to judge how reliable a witness that former adviser happens to be.
“What I can tell you is what’s happened: for example, previously it was said that the prime minister had made comments about not going into another lockdown.
Most Read
- 1 Priti Patel confirms plan to charge EU citizens to visit the UK
- 2 UK trade with EU slumps as Brexit takes its toll
- 3 Former senior Lib Dem MP quits party over Brexit position
- 4 Liz Truss calls for EU to scrap Brexit border control and paperwork agreed by Boris Johnson
- 5 Minister tells BBC to 'project British values' or lose licence fee
- 6 Lawyers launch legal action to stop Boris Johnson deleting WhatsApp messages
- 7 EU tells UK rising tensions in Northern Ireland due to Brexit not the Protocol
- 8 Rowan Atkinson: The accidental comedian who bared his soul
- 9 EU 'tin eared' over Brexit issues, claims Arlene Foster
- 10 Time for the government to finally award peerage to John Bercow
“Not only did we go into a second lockdown in November, we went into a third lockdown in January – indeed we are still coming out of that third lockdown – and that will have saved many lives and given us the chance to get the vaccination into people’s arms in the meantime.”
Asked whether Cummings was a “trusted adviser”, Shapps said: “He was certainly an adviser of the government. It’s for others to decide the trusted part of it.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.