Transport minister hints at plan to build a 50-mile tunnel linking Wales and Ireland
- Credit: PA
Transport minister Grant Shapps has suggested the government is considering whether to build a 50-mile tunnel to connect Ireland and Wales.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Shapps said the tunnel would be an alternative to the prime minister's plan to link Scotland with Northern Ireland.
When questioned on the idea of linking Northern Ireland with mainland Britain, he said: "Why not?"
The Daily Express reported that the tunnel could be from Holyhead to Dublin and had been previously been priced at £15billion. It would be twice as long as the Channel Tunnel linking Kent and France.
In the Sunday Times, political dditor Tim Shipman reported that a feasibility study could be launched in the next few weeks.
A formal proposal for review has been submitted by the High Speed Rail Group, representing rail companies, to Sir Peter Hendy, the chairman of Network Rail, who is looking at ways of improving transport links to different parts of the UK.
You may also want to watch:
“People think this is all a joke but it’s much more likely to get the go-ahead than people think,” a Whitehall official said.
Boris Johnson has previously suggested building a roundabout underneath the Isle of Man, linking Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England. The links would exist in Stanraer, Belfast, Liverpool and Heysham in Lancashire.
Most Read
- 1 Priti Patel confirms plan to charge EU citizens to visit the UK
- 2 UK trade with EU slumps as Brexit takes its toll
- 3 Former senior Lib Dem MP quits party over Brexit position
- 4 Liz Truss calls for EU to scrap Brexit border control and paperwork agreed by Boris Johnson
- 5 Minister tells BBC to 'project British values' or lose licence fee
- 6 Lawyers launch legal action to stop Boris Johnson deleting WhatsApp messages
- 7 EU 'tin eared' over Brexit issues, claims Arlene Foster
- 8 Rowan Atkinson: The accidental comedian who bared his soul
- 9 EU tells UK rising tensions in Northern Ireland due to Brexit not the Protocol
- 10 Time for the government to finally award peerage to John Bercow
Shapps has doubts about this idea however, and told the FT: “I don’t know whether it should be there or to Wales.”
The link between Ireland and Wales would allow for a short-cut for Northern Ireland's UK and European markets.
According to the newspaper, however, the tunnel scheme is regarded as “batshit” by several of Johnson’s senior aides.
“The idea was that these three tunnels would meet in a giant roundabout underneath the Isle of Man and the tunnel to Ireland would start there,” a source told the Times. “Everyone knows Boris wants to do this so people were asked to look at how.”
Currently, direct travel links between Wales and Northern Ireland do not exist.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.