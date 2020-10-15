Green Party calls for UK to retain membership of single market and customs union

Published: 1:28 PM October 15, 2020 Updated: 1:51 PM October 15, 2020

The Green Party has joined calls for the UK to retain membership of the single market and customs union, as Boris Johnson looks set to abandon his self-imposed deadline for a trade deal.

The party wants to see freedom of movement retained, particularly for young people who have the most to gain from working and studying across the European Union.

The party's deputy leader Amelia Womack said: “For young people the Brexit deal is not about fish or finance, but about our freedom to travel, work, live and fall in love across our beautiful shared continent.

“I am determined to continue to champion that amazing freedom that EU membership meant for young people.

“I will also campaign for us to stay in the Erasmus Plus scheme so that young people from poorer homes can also be free to travel and learn to become European citizens.”

Former MEP and economist Molly Scott Cato added: “Boris Johnson’s decision to abandon his self-imposed deadline and continue negotiating demonstrates that he is as fearful of No Deal as any of us.

“But any deal we are likely to get by the end of the month will be so thin as to lead to expensive additional red tape for businesses and the risk of massive disruption in supply chains.

“Surveys show that businesses are not prepared for either customs checks or the complex VAT arrangements that will come into force at the end of the year.”

Womack continued: “The Brexit project has always side-lined the views and prospects of young people.

“I am convinced that my generation not only believe that another and better Europe is possible, but that our place is right at the heart of it.”