Green Party becomes third biggest Westminster party in Ipsos Mori poll

Published: 4:19 PM February 8, 2021

The Green Party has become Westminster's third biggest party in a new Ipsos Mori poll.

The party - led by Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry - has overtaken the Liberal Democrats in the latest polling.

It now enjoys 8% of support, one point ahead of Ed Davey's organisation.

The polling finds the Tories have opened up a four-point lead over Labour - with the governing party on 42% of support - up 1% on December's polling.

The opposition party is on 38% of support - down three points - followed by the Greens on 8% (up three points).

The Lib Dems are on 7% (up one point) followed by the SNP on 4% and Reform UK on 1%.

Commenting on the polling, Bartley said: "It’s great to see the polls reflecting the increasing support for the Greens.

"More than ever people are looking ahead, thinking about what life could be like once we come out the other side of this pandemic and they want to support a party that has a vision for that future which puts people and planet first.

"We’re focused on investing to create Green jobs, in building resilience in communities and making homes warm and comfortable – really practical steps that make life better and contribute to dealing with the climate emergency."

It comes as Keir Starmer defended his leadership of the Labour Party, with the opposition leader acknowledging the party has a “mountain to climb” after the crushing defeat under Jeremy Corbyn.

Starmer insisted Labour's “priorities are in the right place” as he cited the party’s campaigning against a Universal Credit cut and dangerous cladding.

He added he “started in a very poor place a year or so ago”.

He told reporters: “We’re now getting to a position where on the polls we’re about even, so that’s a step in the right direction.

“But we’ve got a long way to go between now and 2024 and we’re going to be working hard at this with real determination, every day, every week, every month, every year, into that election in 2024.”