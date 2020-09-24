'OMG this is SO CRINGE': viewers react to Matt Hancock discussing casual sex on national television

Video

Published: 11:08 AM September 24, 2020 Updated: 11:29 AM September 24, 2020

Viewers have squirmed and cringed at Matt Hancock discussing how new coronavirus restrictions affect people's sex life.

The health minister was asked by Sky News' Kay Burley how long the government had planned to stop people having "casual sex".

Burley was pointing out the restrictions allow "established couples" to meet up but bans those who meet on a more casual basis.

"How long is this casual sex ban going to last? You said [there is] no social distancing needed in established relationships. What about those not in one?," Burley asked in a hushed tone.

She told Hancock it was "ok to smile" as he set out his answer.

"There have to be boundaries, to coin a phrase," Hancock chuckled.

"If you're saying that two households shouldn't mix, which we are in some parts of the country - in the North East, the North West, in Scotland, in parts of Wales - then you have to then define what is the boundary of that."

He added: "I think we should stick to the letter of it, which is it is okay in an established relationship.

"It just means that people need to be careful, they need to be sensible.

"If you're in a relationship that is well established... what it means is people realising that coming into close contact with people from other households, then that is how the virus spreads."

Hancock quipped that "I know I am in an established relationship" with his wife.

"OMG this is SO CRINGE !!! 🤮Matt Hancock and Kay Burley chuckling (and flirting?) on the issue of casual sex," one Twitter user said.

"Matt Hancock trying to talk about whether people who are not in 'established relationships' can have sex is making me cringe so hard, I've recoiled into the sofa," another added.

David Crundwell said: "Nearly choked on my toast thanks to @KayBurley."

Another commented: "Jesus christ @KayBurley get a room! What unprofessional interviewing, more like a speed date than a serious interview on a major network at prime news time."

“She was like that yesterday with Raab, in fact if a man has a pulse, she’s like that with them too. @KayBurley," added a fourth.

