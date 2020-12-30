News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Labour frontbencher resigns over Brexit deal position

Jonathon Read

Published: 3:04 PM December 30, 2020    Updated: 3:08 PM December 30, 2020
Helen Hayes in the House of Commons

Helen Hayes in the House of Commons - Credit: Parliament Live

A Labour frontbencher has resigned over her Brexit deal position after she defied Keir Starmer's call for MPs to vote in support.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Helen Hayes left the opposition frontbench after abstaining on the bill.

She tweeted: “I’m grateful to all who’ve contacted me on the EU Future Relationship Bill. I can’t vote for this damaging deal nd have abstained today.

"With much sadness and regret I’ve offered my resignation as shadow cabinet office minister. It’s been a privilege to serve.”

How did your MP vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal?

Brexit
Labour Party

